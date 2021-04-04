Manatee County residents call for inmates near Piney Point to be evacuated

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hundreds of residents are under an emergency evacuation order as public safety officials around the Piney Point area in Manatee County warn of a potential uncontrolled wastewater breach.

As Governor Ron Desantis and other emergency officials held a news conference on the situation Sunday, protestors stood outside calling for prisoners at the nearby Manatee County Central Jail to be evacuated.

“Why would there be an evacuation zone but then people inside the jail, inside the evacuation zone, aren’t being evacuated,” said Bryan Ellis.

Manatee County officials said current models show only one to five feet of water could impact the jail.

“The jail is a two-story facility. The sheriff has moved the medical unit and all personnel up to the second floor, which puts them well over 10 feet above the base level,” said Acting County Administrator Scott Hopes.

Hopes said the jail has taken precautions to keep the inmates safe.

“They are secured. The ground floor of the facility has been sandbagged,” Hopes said.

“It’s going to affect their drinking water, it’s going to affect their quality of life. If other people have been evacuated out of the same area why, why would you leave the inmates there?” said Ellis.