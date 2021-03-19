Residents 18+ can now pre-register for COVID-19 vaccine in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County residents aged 18 and older can now enroll in the county’s pre-registration system for its COVID-19 vaccine standby pool.

This move comes after Governor Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Florida residents 50 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine starting Monday, March 22 and that everyone will likely be eligible by May 1.

County officials said it will start to schedule 16,400 first dose appointments Friday for next week for residents 50 and older at Tom Bennett Park and the Public Safety Center.

Anyone 18 and older can enroll in the county’s new online registration system by going to vax.mymanatee.org or by calling Manatee County’s call center at 311. Although residents in this age group can now enroll for the standby pool, Manatee County will not vaccinate anyone younger than 50 until directed by DeSantis.

As of Thursday, nearly 78,000 residents have received at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through a Manatee County-operated vaccination site.

“Next week will be the largest number of vaccine doses Manatee County has administered in one week,” said Public Safety Director Jacob Saur. “As the age group continues to lower for eligibility of the COVID-19 vaccine, Manatee County will work quickly to adapt and keep up our brisk pace vaccinating residents.”

Manatee County COVID-19 vaccine appointment notifications will come from the following number: 941-742-4300. Those who enrolled for text notifications will receive updates from 88911. The county is encouraging residents who enrolled in the standby pool to program those numbers into their phone so it does not appear to be a spam call.

If you receive a call or text, it is important to respond quickly to secure an appointment date and time.