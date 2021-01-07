TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Wednesday, shortly after rioters stormed Capitol Hill, a photo showing a man carrying a podium quickly went viral.

The man, wearing a Trump beanie, had joined rioters on the House floor after the men and women disrupted a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill to formally announce President-elect Joe Biden’s as the winner of the presidential election.

In the photo, he waves with a smile as he carries out a lectern allegedly belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The podium bears the official seal of the Speaker of the House.

Photos of the man quickly began circulating around social media, with online sleuths finding his Facebook profile in a matter of hours. He was identified as Parrish resident Adam Johnson, the Bradenton Herald reported Thursday. According to the newspaper, the 36-year-old had traveled from Parrish to D.C., and documented his trip on his Facebook profile. Johnson lives in Parrish with his wife, a doctor, and their five children.

A pro-Trump protester carries the lectern of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi through the Roturnda of the U.S. Capitol Building after a pro-Trump mob stormed the building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Johnson was not identified by authorities as one of the dozens of people arrested following Wednesday’s violence. If arrested, he could face felony charges for destruction of property.

Johnson was one of the more recognizable faces to stand out among the crowd. A heavily-painted shirtless man, wearing a horned fur hat had also grabbed attention. He was identified as 32-year-old Jake Angeli, QAnon supporter from Arizona who is a familiar face at pro-Trump rallies.

Police said more than 60 arrests have been made following Wednesday’s violence. Among those facing charges are at least two people from Tampa Bay, Matthew Council of Riverview and Bradley Ruskelas of Inverness.

The FBI appealed for information from the public to help identify more who engaged in the rioting.

“We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6,” an FBI tweet said.

“If you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant at fbi.gov/USCapitol,” the agency said in another statement.

Riots unfolded Wednesday after lawmakers gathered for a joint session that was scheduled to formally announce President-elect Biden as the winner of the presidential race.

President Donald Trump, who for weeks, perpetuated baseless claims about the integrity of the election had encouraged supporters to come to Washington to protest.

Pro-Trump rioters broke through barricades and swarmed Capitol Hill, leaving four people dead and forcing the Senate to evacuate.

Hours later, the building was secured and Congress ratified Biden’s election victory.

Trump on Thursday acknowledged the defeat and said there would be an “orderly transition on January 20th.”

