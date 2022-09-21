TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A recent study has revealed the best “hidden gems” in the United States to visit this fall, and Anna Maria Island has cracked the top 10.

According to travel website ParkSleepFly, Anna Maria Island is number six on the list of “off-the-beaten-path gems” across the country to visit this fall.

According to the website, Anna Maria Island has an overall Google review score of 4.8 and its annual search volume is 2,755,000.

In the study, the number of total attractions listed on Tripadvisor was sourced.

“The number that is listed as being ‘hidden gems’ was then also sourced and calculated as a percentage of the total,” ParkSleepFly said on its website. The website also used Google searches between June 2021 and May 2022, according to Google Ads Keyword Planer and the average review score on Google Maps.

According to ParkSleepFly, the top 10 best places to visit this fall include: