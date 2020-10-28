Protest forms outside Manatee school board meeting as COVID-19 restrictions left parents standing outside

MANATEE COUNTY (WFLA) – Dozens of people showed up to Manatee County Schools district headquarters Tuesday evening to speak out and hear a variety of topics.

Public capacity inside was limited to 15 people due to coronavirus-related restrictions, leaving nearly 30 people stuck outside for hours.

Though residents, parents, and community activists came to speak on different issues, the group banded together in protest. Many felt they were robbed of their right to attend a public meeting.

“There were other parents who actually joined in with us and said they won’t go in unless all of us go in, but they didn’t want to let anyone in,” said Jauana Phillips who is with a group called Manatee Concerned Citizens for Justice.

Glen Gibellina was one of the dozens left standing outside Tuesday night. He hasn’t missed a school board meeting in the last five years. The community activist points out Florida Statue 286.011 which says all public meetings of any board or commission must be ‘open to the public at all times’.

“It is very simple. They cannot keep the public from the meeting. Not the news, not Joe Blow, nobody. We can’t see the meeting, we can’t hear the meeting, so basically they are having that meeting in the shade which is really against the law,” said Gibellina. “I have suggested to the board for months that they need to get a bigger venue, they have to accommodate the people that are there and they cannot tell us to wait out in the parking lot,” he continued.

Gibellina passed out cease and desist letters citing a violation of Florida Sunshine Laws. Around 20 protesters signed the papers, which Gibellina handed over to the district during public comment. He plans on filing suit.

“We are going to file a complaint with the State Attorney’s Office and hopefully he will pick up that torch. I am communicating with Ed Brosky and hopefully we will move forward in this lawsuit,” said Gibellina.

8 On Your Side reached out to school district officials for comment Wednesday morning. We spoke with general counsel for the School District of Manatee County, Mitchell Teitelbaum, who says there’s no violations.

“There has been access to public meetings even though presently there is an Executive Order signed by the governor that allows local governments to hold meetings virtually. The School Board of Manatee County has not done so. We have allowed our meetings to be open to the public with capacity to allow people to safely follow CDC guidelines as per our school board policy to social distance at least 6 feet apart, to wear masks while entering into give public comment. Not a single person has been denied the opportunity to provide public comment in person. They’re also able to submit public comment electronically,” said Teitelbaum.

“It is unjust if they keep one or two out, but now that we have 30 people out.. some were grandma’s over 70-years-old, one was a pregnant lady 8 1/2 months pregnant, no place to sit, no shade, no chairs, no air-conditioning, couldn’t use the bathrooms, couldn’t get in the building, unconscionable. Those board members treat their dogs better than we were treated last night,” said Gibellina. “Hopefully November 10 they will change the venue and we will see what happens, hopefully, they will do the right thing. If not, unfortunately it is going to cost the taxpayers money because it is not their money it is our money,” he continued.

8 On Your Side asked if the district is considering other locations that would allow a greater capacity since Gov. DeSantis’ Executive Order expires on Nov. 1.

“School board meetings are held at this location. In the foreseeable future, they should be held in this location,” said Tietelbaum. “It is not a legal requirement to change the venue of a school board meeting. We are in a pandemic. A serious pandemic that has affected all of our lives. There has been full compliance with the Florida Sunshine Law. This has been an open venue, open to the public earlier than it had to be,” he continued.