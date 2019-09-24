Proposed ordinance would restrict panhandlers in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Panhandlers could soon face some big restrictions in Manatee County.

Commissioners are mulling a new ordinance that will put clear conditions on where they can beg.

Back in July, Bradenton resident Ryan Bray claimed he offered a frequent panhandler a job.

Bray said that panhandler then became aggressive, so bray was fed up and held a sign of his own nearby.

That story caught the attention of the nation, and of Manatee County commissioners.

“I feel totally uncomfortable when I am driving and I see people in a vest in our right of way,” said County Commissioner Betsy Benac.

On Tuesday commissioners discussed a new proposed ordinance. Under the new rules, panhandlers would be banned from begging in the roadway or on a median. Also, they are strictly prohibited from being aggressive or using abusive language.

“It’s not an ordinance to stop panhandling. It is is an ordinance to protect the people that’s around. It’s a public safety issue,” said Commissioner Vanessa Baugh.

The reaction was mixed.

“There’s people out there making a living off of people’s hardship and that’s wrong. And that needs to be stopped,” said one man.

“We don’t want to be making criminals out of people who are just experiencing extreme hardship,” said one woman.

Commissioners also want to improve services to help reduce the homeless population.

Officials acknowledge the ordinance would prevent firefighters from doing ‘fill the boot’ campaigns. County experts recommended the firefighters could perhaps do the fundraisers in a parking lot, or perhaps ask people to provide their donation electronically.

Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the ordinance in the near future before its officially adopted.