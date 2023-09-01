Aerial view of Anna Maria Island, white sand beaches and blue water, barrier island on Florida Gulf Coast. Manatee County. USA (Getty premium image)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A precautionary swim advisory has been issued for all Manatee County public beaches due to potential effects on water quality following Hurricane Idalia.

The Florida Department of Health of Manatee County recommends residents avoid contact with floodwaters that come from overflowing rivers, lakes, or oceans.

The water may contain fecal matter from sewage systems and septic tanks, as well as agricultural or industrial waste, debris, downed power lines, and other hazards.

Tests to determine water quality at beaches are expected to resume on Sept. 5, but until then, beachgoers should assume that the water may pose an increased risk of disease or illness.

DOH-Manatee recommends the following:

Follow basic hygiene during this emergency period including washing your hands frequently with soap and clean water

Not allowing children to play in floodwaters or toys that have been in those waters

Keep all cuts or open wounds clean and disinfected

The latest testing on saltwater beaches will be updated on the DOH’s website.