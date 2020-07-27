Postponed Manatee Co. graduations starting tomorrow

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The high school graduation ceremonies for the School District of Manatee County, which were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, have been rescheduled for this week.

The graduations will take place at LECOM Park in Bradenton, located at 1611 9th St. W., from Monday, July 27, through Saturday, Aug. 1.

The postponed graduation ceremonies were initially scheduled for the Bradenton Area Convention Center during that same week. However, with an increase in COVID-19 cases being reported in Manatee County and across Florida, the ability to accommodate crowds of roughly 2,000 people in an indoor setting while maintaining appropriate social distancing was not possible.

If there is a rainout, the early starting time will provide the possibility of rescheduling the ceremony for later the same day.

Below is the revised graduation ceremony schedule:

Monday, July 27 9 a.m. – Southeast High School, LECOM Park

Tuesday, July 28 9 a.m. – Braden River High School, LECOM Park 8 p.m. – Manatee High School, Hawkins Stadium

Wednesday, July 29 9 a.m. – Lakewood Ranch High School, LECOM Park

Thursday, July 30 9 a.m. – Palmetto High School, LECOM Park

Saturday, August 1 9 a.m. – Bayshore High School, LECOM Park



“Like everything associated with the COVID-19 crisis, we have had to be flexible and proactive to make sound and safe decisions that are in the best interests of everyone involved,” said Superintendent Cynthia Saunders. “There is no perfect time or venue for these ceremonies, but our ultimate goal is to give our graduates and their families the recognition they have earned for receiving their diplomas.”

