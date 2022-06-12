MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The search is on for a missing Palmetto man who may be in danger, according to the Palmetto Police Department.

Officers said Corey Kizer was last seen Thursday in Palmetto. He is believed to have gone fishing in Georgia. Family members told police they have not heard from him in several days which is unusual.

Anyone with information on Kizer’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Ryan LaRowe at (941) 721-2000 x 6125 or rlarowe@palmettopolice.com. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at tips@palmettopolice.com or via Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS (8477). Those who provide information may be eligible for a reward.