Police searching for missing, endangered Palmetto man with heart condition

Manatee County

Palmetto Police Department

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Palmetto police are currently searching for a missing and endangered man.

Police say Albert Ray Martin of Palmetto left his home around 7 a.m. Aug. 27 and has not been seen since.

His family said that Martin suffers from a heart condition and does not have his medication, according to police. The family also mentioned Martin has struggled with addictions to illegal substances.

According to police, family members say Martin could possibly be in the area of a Marathon Gas Station in Bradenton, possibly the one on 14th Street West.

If you have any information on Martin’s whereabouts, please contact Det. Sgt. Ryan LaRowe, PPD/CID, at 941-721-2000 Ext. 6125 or rlarowe@palmettopolice.com.

