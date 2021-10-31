Police searching for missing endangered Manatee man

Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Manatee County are searching for a man they believe to be missing and endangered.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Officer, Tommie Wesley, 59, was last seen on the 7800 block of 17th Street East. Police say he has several medical conditions and other mental disorders.

Family members told police Tommie is not known to disappear. He is also in need of medication.

Tommie was last seen wearing a gray or black T-Shirt, gray sweat pants and white tennis shoes. He stands at 5′-10″, weighs 215 lbs, and is believed to have brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

