Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl in Bradenton

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Bradenton police are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
Police say Vodka Davison was last seen Thursday.
Davison is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 120 pounds, and has black wavy hair and brown eyes.
If you have seen her or know her whereabouts, please contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300
