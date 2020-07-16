Police search for Bradenton teen missing for over a week

Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Bradenton are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week.

Police said the teen left her residence in the middle of the night on July 8 and her family is worried. They do not know where she went or what she was wearing.

Bardales is white, 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Police are asking those with information to contact Detective Yolanda Torres (941)932-9300.

