Police search for Bradenton teen missing for over a week

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Bradenton are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week.
Police said the teen left her residence in the middle of the night on July 8 and her family is worried. They do not know where she went or what she was wearing.
Bardales is white, 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.
Police are asking those with information to contact Detective Yolanda Torres (941)932-9300.
LATEST STORIES:
- Arkansas woman charged in nearly $2 million COVID-19 relief fraud
- Rays place Meadows on IL following positive coronavirus test
- Georgia governor sues Atlanta mayor, council over mask mandate
- Apple users: How to submit your claim in Apple’s $500M iPhone slowdown settlement
- St. Petersburg business owner plans to fight mask violation