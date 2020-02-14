Police: Man found dead with stab wounds at condo complex, investigation underway in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Bradenton Police is currently investigating a homicide at a condominium complex.

Police say the crime happened around 10 a.m. Friday at the Main Street Condominium’s located on 3rd Street West.

After arriving at the scene, officers say they found 48-year-old Rene Balditt dead from what appears to be stab wounds to his upper body.

Detectives say they arrested 41-year-old Jessie Hernandez.

Police say both the suspect and victim are co-workers and were working on a job site at the condos when the incident took place.

This is still an active investigation and charges are pending.

If you have any information on this case, please contact Detective Jay Gow at 941-932-9373. You can also email your information to crimestips@cityofbradenton.com or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or send an anonymous E-Tip thru the web at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.

