BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for an employee at the Tropicana plant in Bradenton who allegedly walked into the plant Monday night and shot another employee, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Demitrius Tyrone Bell, 50, allegedly walked into the plant before 10:30 p.m. and shot another employee, according to police. He left in a 2015 black Camaro with Florida license plate QUQF97.

Police believe there was a dispute between the two employees.

The employee who was shot was taken to a hospital for treatment. No other employees were hurt, according to police.

Bell is wanted on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeff Beckley at 941-932-9356 or email jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com. Information can also be left with the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300.