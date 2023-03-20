MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are offering up to $3,000 for information following a deadly shooting that took place in Bradenton Sunday evening.

According to the Bradenton Police Department, officers were called to a home near the intersection of 17th St. Ct. E. and 7th Ave. E. around 7 p.m. following a report that a man in his 50s had been shot.

When officers and EMS arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound and attempted to save his life, however, he died at the scene. Authorities are still working to identify the victim.

The department is asking witnesses to contact Detective Andy Perez by emailing andres.perez@bradentonpd.com or by calling (941)-932-9322. Those with information can

also call the Bradenton PD at (941)-932-9300.

Those who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 can call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS).