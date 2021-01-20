Police investigating after 31-year-old man shot, killed in Palmetto

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Palmetto police are currently conducting a homicide investigation in Palmetto.

The police department said officers were dispatched to a shooting around 4 a.m. in the 1200 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Place.

When officers arrived, police said they found the victim, later identified as 31-year-old Juan Sanchez lying in his driveway with a gunshot wound.

Officers attempted life-saving measures as they waited for EMS to arrive but, could not save Sanchez.

This is an active, ongoing investigation. Police did not provide any information regarding a possible suspect.

If you have any information on this incident, please call the police at 941-747-3027 or at 941-773-6124.