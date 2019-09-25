Police: Bradenton grandmother purposely gave boy drugs to overdose, faces murder charge

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Bradenton officers found 30-year-old Joel Parks dead at the Carlton Arms Apartments around noon Sunday.

His sister discovered his body.

The grandson lived here with his grandmother, 87-year-old Lillian Parks, on the weekend, and in a group home during the week, because he could not care for himself.

Cops believe she gave Joel too much of a drug and that’s what killed him.

Police are torn, feeling bad for her, concerned over who will care for Joel when she dies, but bound by the law that outlaws murder.

“This is a process where it was thought out, planned and she took a human life,” said Bradenton Police Captain Brian Theirs.

Parks was taken to a medical center for treatment and evaluation.

She’ll likely face a second-degree murder charge when she’s released.

LATEST STORIES: