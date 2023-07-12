MANATEE COUNTY (WFLA) — Last week, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission busted people illegally harvesting marine life. As a result, more than 200 sea creatures were returned to Sarasota Bay alive, including 49 lightning whelk, 78 crown conch, 38 tulip snails, four sea urchins, five stone crabs, and much more.

Officers issued 18 criminal citations and multiple warnings during their increased patrols surrounding the Fourth of July holiday.

Photo courtesy: FWC Photo courtesy: FWC Photo courtesy: FWC

Local captains tell 8 On Your Side the poaching problem is nothing new. In fact, they’ve noticed some species growing more and more scarce over the last 18 months or so.

“We started noticing groups of people that were actually doing what appeared to be harvesting these sea life using bags and grabbing bag loads of them and leaving piles of empty shells on the sand bars,” said Captain Joey Sweet.

Capt. Sweet is the co-owner of Sweet Sunsets and Dolphin Tours on Anna Maria Island. Much of his work focuses on marine life education and involves bringing guests into the water to get a close up look at the sea creatures.

“We have seen a huge decline in the different types of species, especially see urchins lately. Usually there are sea urchins to be found all over out here, and it has been few and far between recently,” said the captain.

He and other local captains say they have alerted FWC of the issues well before the recent enforcement.

“It has been very very lacking in communication and I feel like that we have a bunch of people here that are hungry to try to help stop this. It takes everybody to get into this in order to make a difference,” said Capt. Sweet.

Captain Bruce Adamo of Passage Key Dolphin Tours says it’s gotten so bad, he’s concerned about the Sarasota Bay estuary as a whole.

“It’s very frustrating. I mean, it is killing our ecosystem for the area. It is not just killing the animals that they are taking and eating, it is also killing the other animals that depend on that food as a food source,” said Capt. Adamo. “We want people to enjoy nature and see nature, but they leave nature the way they found it and other people are not doing that and that is really what we need to start addressing.”

FWC officials say for information surrounding recreational marine life harvest, you can visit MyFWC.com/Fishing and click on “Saltwater Fishing,” then “Recreational Regulations,” followed by “Marine Life.”

In a release, the FWC said it takes natural resource violations very seriously and encourages the public to report them by downloading the FWC Wildlife Alert app, texting 847411 (Tip411) with keyword “FWC” and information about the violation, calling the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922) or submitting a tip online at MyFWC.com/WildlifeAlert.