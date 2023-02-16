SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thursday marks four years since the remains of a 14-year-old Sarasota boy were found in a rural area of Manatee County.

Police said Jabez Spann was last seen in September 2017 near 22nd Street in Sarasota. His remains were found two years later. Spann’s family believes he might have witnessed the murder of 31-year-old Travis Combs before he disappeared.

“They took our baby that’s why it’s so important. They took a part of us,” Jabez Spann’s aunt Latohya Jakes told News Channel 8 last year. “It changed our life forever … life has never been the same since that happened.”

On Thursday, Sarasota police said they are still offering a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.

“We have said it from the beginning, and we’ll continue to say that we believe someone in our community knows something. Please come forward. You can remain anonymous,” the police department posted on Facebook.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Sarasota at 941-366-TIPS.