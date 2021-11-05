Plea agreement hearing set for Tampa Bay man photographed with Pelosi’s lectern during Capitol riot

A pro-Trump protester carries the lectern of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi through the Roturnda of the U.S. Capitol Building after a pro-Trump mob stormed the building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Federal court records show the Tampa Bay man in the widely-circulated photo carrying Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s lectern after a mob of former President Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has a plea agreement hearing later this month.

Two days after the attack on the Capitol, prosecutors initially charged Adam Johnson of Parrish with entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, theft of government property, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Details of the plea agreement have not yet been made available, however, an information filing from Oct. 27 only shows the entering and remaining in a restricted building as a pending charge.

After Johnson made his first appearance on Jan. 11 in Tampa federal court, his lawyers were asked if the viral photo of Johnson posed a challenge to their client’s case.

“I don’t know how else to explain that, but yeah that would be a problem,” Johnson’s lawyer Dan Eckhart said. “I’m not a magician […] so yeah we’ve got a photograph of our client who appears to be inside the federal building with government property.”

#Breaking #Florida man Adam Johnson, seen in viral photo during the riot at the US Capitol smiling whiling carrying @SpeakerPelosi’s lectern, has been booked into the @SheriffPinellas jail on a federal warrant, according to jail records. https://t.co/hIs5L2YHJr @WFLA pic.twitter.com/XyizanRHAm — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) January 9, 2021

In addition to the photo of Johnson smiling while carrying Pelosi’s lectern, the government’s Statement of Facts from the criminal complaint includes a photograph Johnson posted of himself inside the Capitol on his Facebook page.

Allan Mestel, who knows Johnson, told 8 On Your Side last January he notified the FBI after recognizing the Parrish man in the photo.

“I felt a little disassociated for a minute. It was almost like, it was surreal. I mean it was surreal. I wasn’t surprised, but I was shocked,” Mestel said. “Couldn’t believe it, the fact that I recognize somebody from our hometown – I was floored.”

Federal court records show Johnson had a status hearing canceled on Nov. 8. He is now scheduled for his plea agreement hearing before Judge Reggie B. Walton on Nov. 22.

According to the George Washington University Program on Extremism, Florida is home to 72 defendants facing charges connected to the FBI and DOJ Jan. 6 investigation – that is 13 more than the next state, Texas.

Johnson was released from custody after his first hearing on a “signature bond,” meaning he will only have to pay if he fails to show up for court.

The conditions of Johnson’s release include a $25,000 bond, a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, the surrender of his passport, no firearms or weapons, and restricted travel in the Middle District of Florida and D.C. for court matters.