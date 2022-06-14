TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pilot is okay after their plane crashed near Clay Gulley Road in Myakka City.

Authorities said the plane was found upside down on the banks of a creek at about 12 p.m. Tuesday.

They later learned the crash happened last night, and the pilot was able to climb out of the aircraft and walk away. He is okay, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators still don’t know how the plane ended up near the creek.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates and download the free News Channel 8 app to receive breaking news alerts.