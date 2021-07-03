Piney Point prepares for potential impact from Hurricane Elsa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — HRK Holdings, owner of the Piney Point phosphogypsum stack, is making preparations to ensure the site is secured against Hurricane Elsa, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

The site reached notoriety earlier this year when a new leak was found in the stack, leading to concerns that more than 400 million gallons of wastewater possibly burst out into Manatee County.

DEP inspectors are reportedly monitoring the site while staff secure heavy equipment and “water treatment elements.” Pond water levels are also being adjusted to make sure Piney Point won’t be overwhelmed by hurricane force winds and rain.

The DEP said more pump and generators are also being brought in to compensate for the possibility of a power outage.

Per its latest update, about 215 million gallons of water are being held in the NGS-South compartment, 2 million gallons more than what the DEP reported on June 30. The department said the levels can fluctuate due to rainfall, water management activities, wind and associated waves in the pond.