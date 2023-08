MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A group of manatees was spotted on the coastline of Anna Maria Island beach Wednesday morning.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office shared photos on Facebook of beachgoers taking photos and admiring the animals.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

The department reminds citizens that while it is wonderful to look at the wildlife at our beaches, the animals should not be touched or approached.