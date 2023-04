BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Happy Easter! To celebrate the holiday, the Bradenton Police Department shared photos of the department’s K-9s all dressed up for the Easter Bunny!

On Sunday, BPD said the K9s excel at finding hidden targets, which explains why they’re so good at sniffing out Easter eggs.

Credit: Bradenton Police Department

