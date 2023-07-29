MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Bradenton on Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at the intersection of State Road 70 and US 41 when a vehicle turning left, driven by a 24-year-old woman, collided with an oncoming car, driven by a 21-year-old man, in the intersection.

The male driver struck a 60-year-old male pedestrian, who was standing on a median divider.

The crash sent the victim right in front of a Sarasota County bus that was carrying passengers, that also hit the pedestrian.

The male driver fled on foot but was arrested and booked into the Manatee County Jail for leaving the scene with death, vehicular homicide and having no driver’s license.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is under active investigation.