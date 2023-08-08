BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian was seriously injured Tuesday evening after being hit by a car on the Palma Sola Causeway in Bradenton, according to police.

The Bradenton Police Department said a man was hit by a car in the 8400 block of Manatee Avenue and the driver didn’t stop.

The roadway may eventually need to be closed briefly while investigators document the scene, so driver’s were asked to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.