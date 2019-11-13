Pedestrian seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – A hit-and-run driver left a 20-year-old pedestrian with serious injuries in Palmetto.

The collision happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 41 and 23rd Street East shortly before 9 p.m. Monday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the victim was using a marked crosswalk and had a green crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle, which may have been a gray SUV.

The man said the vehicle was facing a red traffic light before he was hit.

He was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call the Florida Highway Patrol at 941-751-8350.

