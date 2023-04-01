BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Bradenton police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened early Saturday morning.

The Bradenton Police Department said at about 6:40 a.m., a man in his 60s was walking across the road in the area of 14th Street West and 21st Avenue West when he was hit by an unknown vehicle.

Officers said the driver left the scene of the crash. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the vehicle is believed to be “a dark-colored BMW or Honda with front hood and side damage.”

If you have information on the crash, call Officer Shelby Gardner at 941-932-9300.