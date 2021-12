TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing a road in Bradenton on Wednesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The incident occurred at about 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of 53rd Avenue West and 36th Street West.

The Highway Patrol said a 38-year-old man from Bradenton was walking northwest and trying to cross the intersection when they were hit by a sedan and died.

The crash remains under investigation.

Further information was not immediately available.