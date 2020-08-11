Pedestrian hit, killed near Wildewood Professional Park in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A 27-year-old Bradenton man was struck and killed Tuesday while walking near Wildwood Professional Park on State Road 684, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 1 a.m. near the park’s driveway access on State Road 684 and 37th Street West.

According to troopers, the man as crossing the road from north to south when he was hit by an SUV that was heading east.

It’s unclear if charges are pending against the 51-year-old driver.

Further information was not immediately available.

