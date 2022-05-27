TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person has died after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver on U.S. 301 in Ellenton, authorities said.

The collision occurred shortly after 1 a.m. in the area of U.S. 301 and 60th Avenue East.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 30-year-old Coral Springs man was crossing the highway when he was struck by the vehicle.

The driver of the unknown vehicle fled the scene, then another vehicle, an SUV, hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased.

The crash remains under investigation. Further information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crime Stoppers.