Parts of US 41 closed due to shooting investigation in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Parts of US Highway 41 in Manatee County have been shut down as deputies investigate a shooting.
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, US 41 is closed in both directions from 17th Avenue West to 28th Avenue West.
The sheriff’s office confirmed to News Channel 8 that people in two cars were shooting at each other when a female bystander was shot. She was taken to Blake Medical Center. Her condition is unknown.
Deputies are still actively looking for the suspects involved in the shooting since they fled the scene. One car went northbound and the other went eastbound around 26th Avenue West, according to deputies.
If you are heading in that direction, please find an alternative route.
