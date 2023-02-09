TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A student at Parrish Community High School was arrested Thursday after posting a video “simulating a mass shooting on campus with a toy gun,” authorities said.

The arrest marked the second student arrested in two days for posting a video depicting a mass shooting and the third threat in three days.

On Wednesday, Manatee County deputies arrested a student at nearby Buffalo Creek Middle School for posting a similar threatening video. A day earlier, an unknown person submitted a bomb threat to Parrish Community High School via the FortifyFL app, a suspicious activity reporting tool.

While there was no bomb, authorities said a student who attends the high school filmed the threatening mass shooting video as students were evacuated from the school building.

Deputies said they quickly identified, then located the student at his house where he was arrested early Thursday.

The student allegedly admitted to making the video and was taken to a juvenile detention facility where they were charged with the second-degree felony of making written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting.

An investigation is ongoing with the possibly of additional arrests.

Deputies said they do not believe the student is connected to other recent threats at Parrish Community High School. Multiple investigations are ongoing.