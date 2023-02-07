Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Students at Parrish Community High School were evacuated Tuesday following a bomb threat submitted via a suspicious activity reporting app.

According to an email sent to parents, “As a result of this bomb threat this morning, school administrators are performing a safe evacuation of school buildings and sending students to a safe and open portion of the campus while the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office performs a sweep of our campus.”

School officials asked parents to avoid the campus as authorities investigated the threat. Students are expected to be dismissed early.

“Please do not come to the campus at this time. All students and staff are safe and law enforcement is checking the campus to make sure everything is secure.”

The school has been the target of several bomb threats in recent weeks. On Monday, the school reported an unfounded bomb threat posted on the FortifyFL reporting app. A week earlier, the school was put into lockdown twice as a result of medical emergencies which took place in classrooms.

The School District of Manatee County is expected to discuss Tuesday’s incident at an afternoon press conference. Superintendent Cynthia Saunders and Sheriff Rick Wells are expected to be there, along with District Safety and Security Officials and School Administrators.

