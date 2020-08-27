Parents surprised after Manatee County schools place elementary principal on leave

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Students returned to their classrooms in Manatee County on August 17. Less than two weeks into the new school year, parents were surprised to find out the principal at Kinnan Elementary School was placed on administrative leave.

Officials with the school district confirm Kinnan Elementary School Assistant Principal Todd Blackmore is filling the role of acting principal while Paul Hockenbury is on administrative leave. The district couldn’t comment on any details surrounding the leave due to privacy laws.

Junior Salazar’s 9-year-old daughter is a new student at Kinnan Elementary School. He was upset with the lack of communication regarding circumstances surrounding Hockenbury’s leave.

He went directly to the acting principal for answers Thursday. The father tells 8 On Your Side he learned Hockenbury broke a district policy before school reopened to students by coming to campus with results of a COVID-19 test still pending and ultimately testing positive.

Salazar wants to know why parents weren’t notified in any way.

“We got no notice, no email, nothing,” he said. “It should’ve been notified – the parents – in some manner, whether or not it was in detail. I could forgo detail, but there should have been a notice that at least said there has been an incident, someone has tested positive and leaving out names so that we respect their privacy. But to not have any notice at all to parents is very unfortunate and pretty devastating. It is neglectful that we didn’t have an opportunity to make a decision on whether or not it was safe enough for our kids to return to school.”

The district provided 8 On Your Side an email sent to staff at Kinnan Elementary School the day before school started. The email alerted them of a positive COVID-19 case at the school.

“We will update you with information as warranted, but must do so in a way that does not violate the patient privacy rights under HIPPA,” the email said.

District leaders cannot comment on specifics of COVID-19 cases due to privacy laws.

It’s unclear how long the leave will go on for, but several parents we spoke with hope Hockenbury makes it back soon.

“There’s always going to be the negative behind it, but as a parent who has been here for his whole time at the school, he is a great guy, he is there with the kids. I could walk up to him and he knows me by name, my whole family by name,” said parent Karen Campbell.

“There’s always going to be a punishment for doing some type of defying of a policy, I understand that. Was it fair? I am not too sure, but what I don’t see fair is if everybody gangs up against him negatively and then he gets fired. I don’t think this is a fireable offense,” Campbell added.

School Board Member Dr. Scott Hopes says he cannot comment on issues involving individual employees. He did, however, stress the seriousness of the pandemic and the policies in place to keep students and staff safe.

“We are responsible, as a board, for the health and safety of 50,000 of Manatee’s children a day and when the board passes a policy around health and safety, it doesn’t matter your position in the district, we all have to follow those, ” said Dr. Hopes. “Even the board members have to follow the daily questionnaire when we log onto our computers in regards to if we’ve been exposed, do we have any symptoms, have we been tested because of an exposure. We are all responsible to answer those questions correctly and truthfully to the best of our ability.”

Dr. Hopes says he is hopeful parents have confidence in the district to take safety protocols and policies seriously.

“The parents should feel free to contact the administration and the acting principal to understand how and if it has any kind of impact on their student,” said Dr. Hopes.

