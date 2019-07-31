Panhandler problem: ‘Do something or we’ll vote you out,’ Manatee residents tell local leaders

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents in Manatee County say they’re frustrated and fed up when it comes to what they call an epidemic in their communities.

The panhandling problem, they maintain, is out of control and has got to stop. Citizens say they’ve had it, and they have a message for city and county leaders.

Fix the problem. Now!

Many families throughout the county who live in cities like Palmetto and Bradenton say they don’t feel safe anymore with aggressive panhandlers on busy street corners.

It is certainly a hot button issue, made even hotter after a video went viral recently where a confrontation was captured between a homeless man and a Bradenton resident named Ryan Bray. Bray says he had seen the homeless man many times on a street corner near his home asking for money.

Bray tells 8 on your Side he offered the homeless man a job doing yardwork for $15 an hour and claims the guy angrily turned down the offer.

Bray says that’s when he wanted to prove a point, so he documented the details of his job offer on a poster board and shadowed the homeless man for three hours on a Sunday, preventing him from collecting any money.

The homeless man, who told us he goes by the nickname “Alabama,” says he feels attacked, harassed and humiliated. He maintains he was simply standing on the street corner as he often does.

He also pointed out he isn’t breaking the law, just living day to day on the streets of Manatee County.

Indeed, panhandling is not illegal in the county. It is against the law, however, to impede traffic. Many drivers say they see people panhandling in traffic often, but nothing is done.

In order to issue a citation, police must catch the panhandler in the act. Citizens say they’ve called 911 in the past, but by the time officers arrive on scene, the people asking for money are nowhere to be found.

Folks in this area tell us it’s for a change, saying enough is enough. So. residents gathered Tuesday night to speak with city and county leaders face-to-face regarding the issue. Local officials say they are currently working on a solution, hoping to draft a new ordinance by mid-September.

As for Ryan Bray, he admits he never thought a firestorm like this would take place. After that video went viral with him confronting the homeless man, he’s received thousands of comments from all over the world in support of what he did. He’s also received death threats, he says.

Now, he wants his voice heard by local elected officials, and he hopes they’re listening. At Tuesday’s meeting, he shared his thoughts on the panhandling problem, speaking directly to the leaders of Manatee County.

He told them, “We elected all of you to take care of this. Take care of it!”

He didn’t hold back as he addressed a table full of elected officials, saying he was fed up and wants change.

This father and husband says the problem has to be fixed. He said, “It’s time for action, it’s only getting worse. Fix it, otherwise, we will vote you all out.”

Another frustrated resident, Jill Rodlein, spoke passionately at the podium, pleading with leaders make things better.

“It is frightening what is happening in our communities. We just want to feel safe with our families,” said Jill. “We don’t want anything bad to happen to panhandlers. They are our brothers and sisters. We just want to feel safe in our own community.” She, then, leaned forward into the podium and paused, making eye contact with those listening. She pleaded, “Please come together and try something.”

As for county commissioners, they tell us this is a delicate topic since they must be careful not to infringe on anyone’s right to free speech.

County commissioner Misty Servia said, “Big wheels turn slowly. We are trying to do something about this. We know have that the U.S. Supreme Court says this as a freedom of speech issue, so we must be careful not to get involved in a lawsuit that will cost are taxpayers a lot of money.”

At the end of the meeting, no action was taken.

However, city and county leaders assured residents during the next 60 days, a list of options will be carefully examined. A recommendation for a new panhandling ordinance will be presented in mid-September.