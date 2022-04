PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) — A scrapyard in Palmetto caught fire Saturday morning, sending smoke into the air that could be seen from Tampa.

Fire officials said the fire happened at Port Manatee Scrap Metal. Popping sounds could be heard as a News Channel 8 crew was nearby.

The North River Fire Department said hazmat crews were on the way to put foam on the fire to put it out.

However, the fire is expected to burn for several hours, according to the NRFD.