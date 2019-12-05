Palmetto principal off the job after allegations of abuse

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – The principal at Palmetto Elementary has been removed from her job after a staff member claimed she injured a child at the school.

Palmetto Police investigated the incident that happened on Nov. 1.

According to a police report, a special needs child at the school became very upset and upended chairs and a desk in a classroom. The child was cornered in the room by staff so that he would calm down.

During the incident, according to the police report, the school Principal, Micelle Mealor was called to the room.

Witnesses say Mealor asked the student to pick up the items he had thrown and instead the student sat down in a chair.

According to the report, one staff member told police:

“Mealor went over to the chair and picked up the back of the chair and thrusts out of it. slammed his head into a black cabinet and fell to the ground and was crying”. The staff member told police,” It was the worst thing she has seen”

However, police later learned that the staff member who made the allegation had been given a bad performance review by the principal just two weeks before the incident.

Police concluded there had been no abuse and they closed their case. The Manatee County School district has not concluded their investigation and declined to comment on the case.

The staff attorney for the school district would not say if the principal will be allowed to return to her job, as police found there was no abuse.

“I’m not at liberty to comment. There are statutory protections that are present for Miss Maelor and those statutory protections that are present prohibit me from answering questions at this time,” said Mitchell Teitelbaum for the Manatee County School District.