Palmetto police arrest 14-year-old who brought a handgun to school

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – A 14-year-old student has been arrested after he brought a loaded pistol to school.

According to police, officers responded to the school after receiving information that a student had a loaded gun on campus and had shown it to other students.

The 14-year-old student was arrested for bringing the weapon to school and transported to the Juvenile Booking Facility.

Detectives are still investigating how the student obtained the pistol.

The Palmetto Police Department would like to commend the students that immediately alerted staff when they saw the handgun and school staff for immediately acting on the tip, locating the student, and securing the handgun.

No one was injured during the incident.