TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Palmetto mother is seeking answers from the Palmetto Police Department after her son died in custody last November.

Tracey Washington is demanding all officers involved in the incident be placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation. Washington is also pleading with the city for a better response in how they handle people experiencing a mental health crisis.

“My heart is just completely shattered into pieces because my question to myself is, how did we get here?” Washington said.

Washington is grieving the loss of her son, Breonte Johnson-Davis.

According to police, workers at a gas station called 911 reporting Davis was aggressive with staff. When police responded, Davis allegedly ran to an officer’s car, banged on the window and jumped on the hood.

Police said when Davis continued to resist arrest, an officer used a Taser.

But his mother wonders what else happened that would explain the injuries she saw on her son that night.

“Upon getting to the hospital, I go in and I see Breonte, and Breonte has all these cuts and bruises and a knot on the side of his head,” Washington said.

Washington acknowledges that her son was struggling with his mental health and believes that night, he was in distress.

“So what is our protocol here to help an individual when they’re having these type of episodes? Do we use the Taser? Do we use a beating?” Washington asked.

In her search for answers, Breonte’s mother said she won’t stop fighting for justice. Washington is also asking for police to release body camera video from the incident.



“I say when I look at these photos of my baby, I say it just reminds me to keep my foot on your neck. His whole knee is torn open. Please,” Washington said.

Breonte’s injuries are the reason Washington said there is more to the story than the Palmetto police department is releasing. WFLA did reach out to the department for clarification on details concerning a possible physical confrontation, however, the police chief said the department is not releasing any additional information or video until the investigation is complete.