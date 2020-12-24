Palmetto man wanted for first-degree murder following shooting during argument

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – Palmetto police are searching for a man wanted for first-degree murder after a shooting Wednesday night.

Police responded to the Palmetto Trace Apartments for a reported shooting around 5:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Ra’Shaad McDonald, 27, lying on the lawn before 102 8th St. E.

McDonald suffered several gunshot wounds and officers began livesaving efforts.

He was taken to Blake Medical Center, where he later died.

During the investigation, police and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office determined that McDonalds was shot during an argument.

Sirness Stuarts, 28, was identified as the person who shot and killed McDonald.

Detectives have an arrest warrant charging Stuarts with first degree murder.

Stuarts remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen driving a black 1010 Mercedes C300 sedan with Florida tag LQPG99.

(Via Palmetto police)

If you see the vehicle or Stuarts, or know of his location, notify law enforcement right away.

Those with information on his whereabouts can also contact the Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS (8477) or at online. Those providing information may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.