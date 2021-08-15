Missing Palmetto man found safe, sheriff’s office reports

UPDATE:

John Beck has been found safe, the sheriff’s office says.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing Palmetto man last seen early Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office said John Beck, 84, was last seen leaving his home in the Thousand Oaks neighborhood while riding a dark colored tricycle onto Erie Road.

The missing person’s report states Beck has medical problems and could be disoriented. The sheriff’s office has tried to use air surveillance to find him but has been unsuccessful.

If you know where he is, call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011