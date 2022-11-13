WHITFIELD, Fla. (WFLA) — A man from Palmetto was killed in a DUI crash near Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport early Sunday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened at the intersection of US-41 and Braden Avenue at around 2:35 a.m.

According to a FHP release, a pickup truck carrying two men from Palmetto was turning left onto Braden Avenue when they were t-boned by another pickup truck.

The first truck drove onto the shoulder of US-41 and came to a stop after hitting a traffic light pole. The second truck rotated and stopped in the intersection.

FHP said the 39-year-old Palmetto passenger was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The 35-year-old driver was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital. FHP said charges are pending for the driver.

The driver of the second pickup truck – Fernando Buenavista-Gomez, 41 – was arrested for driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license. He and his passenger – a 38-year-old Bradenton man – sustained minor injuries in the crash.

FHP said they are still investigating the crash.