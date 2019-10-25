Palmetto man gets 50 years for molesting daughter’s friends

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – A Palmetto man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after he molested four girls who were friends of his daughter, according to a prosecutors report.

According to an arrest report, Behzad Izadi would assault the victims after giving them alcohol, and drugs. The 60-year-old was found guilty in July of sexually abusing the four teenagers.

Authorities say Izadi would provide and encourage them to consume alcohol, marijuana and Xanax.

On the night of the incident, the girl told deputies she fell asleep on the couch and awoke to Izadi touching her sexually. The investigation led Sarasota County deputies to three other victims, all 14-year-old girls with similar stories.