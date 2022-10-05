TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Palmetto man is accused of stealing $100,000 in relief money meant for Florida Moose Lodges that were impacted by Hurricane Ian, police said in a post on Facebook.

Police said the money was reported stolen from a Moose Lodge in Palmetto. The club had been raising money for other chapters in Florida that were affected by the storm, according to police.

Police identified the suspect as William Andrew Luff and appealed for help in finding him. Police said Luff was found in Tampa on Tuesday and taken into custody without incident.

“Luff was cooperative and a majority of the stolen cash was recovered and will soon be returned to the Palmetto Moose Lodge,” police said.

The post did not mention how Luff managed to allegedly take the money or what charges he may face at this time.