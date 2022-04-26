PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Palmetto man was arrested by deputies after they said he sexually battered a five-year-old girl during a birthday party on Sunday.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said the victim’s parents called them to report the incident. Investigators identified the suspect as 44-year-old Christopher Thompson.

Deputies said Thompson and the child were at a birthday for someone in the neighborhood, and he lured her back to his house.

He allegedly sexually battered the child and made her watch child pornography. Then he told the victim to go back to the party and say nothing, according to the arrest report.

Deputies executed a search warrant at Thompson’s home and took a “a significant amount of electronics.” Child pornography was found on some of the devices. Based on the material found, deputies say they suspect Thompson committed lewd and lascivious acts on multiple young girls.

While deputies were searching the home, multiple parents approached them to express concerns for their kids’ safety, according to the report.

Thompson was arrested at his workplace, and is charged with capital sexual battery, exposing minors to harmful images and production and possession of child pornography.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.

Detectives believe there are more victims.

Anyone one with information about similar incidents involving Thompson are encouraged to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.