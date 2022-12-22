PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Palmetto woman was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head on Wednesday.

According to the Palmetto Police Department, officers responded to a home in Colonial Mobile Home Park on 9th Avenue East at 4:15 p.m. to investigate a homicide.

Police said Tiffany Ann Marino, 52, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head. They identified the suspect as Gregory Douglas Burkett Sr., 69. Police said they lived together in the home, but did not specify their relationship to each other.

Burkett was charged with second degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm and booked into the Manatee County Jail.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Vincent Diorio at 941-723-4587, extension 313. You may also contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS (8477) or at manateecrimestoppers.com. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.