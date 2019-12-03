Palmetto horse stolen, slaughtered for meat, deputies say

Manatee County

ASCOT, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 22: Horses hooves at Ascot racecourse on November 22, 2014 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse)

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities searching for a stolen horse in Palmetto made a brutal discovery on Monday.

Investigators were called to a home on Buckeye Road after the horse was led away from the property.

Detectives suspect the horse was stolen sometime between 5 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday.

After searching the surrounding area, deputies found the horse dead in a field nearby. They said it had been slaughtered for its meat, but further information was not available.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the case to call detectives at the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS.

