Palmetto family grieving after 13-year-old killed in a hit and run

Killed in a hit and run in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – 13-year-old Tyler Pittard and 47-year-old Donald Keefer were killed in a hit and run early Saturday morning. For Pittard’s family, this tragedy feels like déjà vu.

FHP says at around 2:36 on Saturday morning, Pittard, Keefer and 40-year-old Misty Zipperer were walking along the shoulder of US 19 in Palmetto.

Pittard’s aunt Patricia Rolston tells 8 On Your Side the group had been fishing and were walking over to a store.

13-year-old Tyler Pittard

Family tells us Pittard and Zipperer were cousins, and Keefer was a family friend who was visiting the area.

Troopers say at that point, a Chevy truck, driven by Zachary Nelson, drove off the roadway and onto the shoulder, slamming into them.

Pittard and Keefer were killed and Zipperer was taken to Blake Medical Center in critical condition.

47-year-old Donald Keefer

Zachary Nelson contacted the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Sunday morning and said his truck matched the one described in the hit-and-run case. He told troopers he thought he hit a deer.

Nelson is likely facing charges of leaving a crash with death and bodily injury. He could also face other charges pending the rest of the investigation.

Pittard’s family is grieving. Pittard’s mother, Mindy O’Neill, died in January on that same stretch of road. The family says she was hit and killed on US 19 while riding her bike.

Now they have to bury her son.

The family is demanding changes to the roadway to make it safer.

